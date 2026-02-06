StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
StepStone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.
StepStone Group Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $59.75 on Friday. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $40.07 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.03.
About StepStone Group
StepStone Group is a global private markets investment firm that provides specialized investment solutions across private equity, private credit and real assets. The firm offers customized portfolios, secondary interests, direct co-investments and tailored advisory services to institutional investors worldwide. StepStone’s integrated research and data analytics platform supports its investment teams in sourcing opportunities and monitoring portfolio companies.
Founded in 2007 as an independent private markets specialist, the company has grown its presence through both organic expansion and strategic partnerships.
