Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Trading Up 0.8%

OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,822. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Husqvarna AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global leader in outdoor power products, serving both consumer and professional markets. The company’s core offerings include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers, ride-on mowers, hedge trimmers and garden tractors. Husqvarna also provides light construction products such as demolition robots, surface preparation equipment and power cutters under its Construction division. These products are marketed under several brands, including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch and Flymo, each tailored to specific customer segments.

Founded in 1689 as a royal arms foundry, Husqvarna has evolved over more than three centuries into an international manufacturing group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.