IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.550-12.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2 billion-$17.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.1 billion.
IQVIA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.73. 614,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $247.04.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — IQVIA reported Q4 EPS of $3.42 and revenue of $4.36B (revenue up ~10% YoY), topping consensus and showing solid end-market demand. This underpins the recent upside in the shares. IQVIA Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance supports revenue growth — management issued FY?2026 revenue guidance roughly $17.2–17.4B and EPS guidance of $12.55–12.85, which in headline terms is around or slightly above some Street estimates and signals continued top-line momentum. IQVIA Q4 Earnings (MarketBeat)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company reiterates AI strategy — IQVIA is emphasizing investments in AI tools and data capabilities; analysts note potential long-term upside but are uncertain about near-term revenue/profit leverage from those investments. This is strategic but may take time to move fundamentals. IQVIA backs AI strategy as analysts question impact on business
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings/management commentary available — the earnings call transcript and materials provide detail on segment trends and guidance assumptions for investors doing deeper diligence. IQVIA (IQV) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance/earnings view clouded by higher interest costs — Reuters and others flagged that higher interest expense is expected to weigh on annual profit, implying FY?2026 adjusted profit could come in below some Street forecasts and creating downside risk to EPS. IQVIA forecasts weak annual profit on higher interest expenses
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and rating changes pressured the stock — some outlets report downgrades/neutral calls (BTIG cut to neutral) and headlines saying outlook missed expectations, contributing to intraday weakness and volatility versus peers. IQVIA Holdings’ Shares Down After Outlook for Adjusted Earnings Misses BTIG cuts IQVIA stock rating to neutral amid sector headwinds
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.
IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.
