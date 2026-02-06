IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.550-12.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2 billion-$17.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.1 billion.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.73. 614,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 target price on IQVIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

