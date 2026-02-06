Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $479.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.66 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 35.48%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Essex Property Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 15.690-16.190 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 3.890-4.010 EPS.
Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $251.04 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $243.25 and a 1 year high of $316.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.71. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.75%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
About Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long?term property values.
Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.
