Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Director Mark Vergnano Buys 7,665 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) Director Mark Vergnano bought 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. This trade represents a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE JCI opened at $132.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $136.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,466,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,272,000 after purchasing an additional 122,134 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,705,000 after buying an additional 2,004,643 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 573.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,325 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,537,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91,563 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 810.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson Controls International

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Controls International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and outlook raise — JCI reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 expected and revenue of ~$5.80B beating estimates; management raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $4.70 and Q2 guidance to $1.11, signaling faster earnings growth and driving the gap?up move. Article Title

Q1 beat and outlook raise — JCI reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 expected and revenue of ~$5.80B beating estimates; management raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $4.70 and Q2 guidance to $1.11, signaling faster earnings growth and driving the gap?up move. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog / order growth and data?center demand — Company cited a record ~$18.2B backlog and double?digit order growth, supporting higher revenue visibility from cooling and data?center projects. This underpins the raised guidance. Article Title

Record backlog / order growth and data?center demand — Company cited a record ~$18.2B backlog and double?digit order growth, supporting higher revenue visibility from cooling and data?center projects. This underpins the raised guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / higher price target from Wells Fargo — Wells Fargo raised its JCI price target to $145 and the rating to Overweight, signaling institutional support and potential upside. Article Title

Analyst upgrade / higher price target from Wells Fargo — Wells Fargo raised its JCI price target to $145 and the rating to Overweight, signaling institutional support and potential upside. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying — Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares (~$1.01M) and increased his stake ~25.6%, a constructive insider signal after the earnings beat. SEC Filing

Insider buying — Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares (~$1.01M) and increased his stake ~25.6%, a constructive insider signal after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy options/call buying — Extremely elevated call volume (~19k calls) suggests speculative bullish positioning and short?term trader conviction on further upside. (No article link provided)

Unusually heavy options/call buying — Extremely elevated call volume (~19k calls) suggests speculative bullish positioning and short?term trader conviction on further upside. (No article link provided) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst move by Mizuho — Mizuho raised its price target from $120 to $130 but kept a Neutral rating; modest change versus the current price implies limited immediate impact. Article Title

Analyst move by Mizuho — Mizuho raised its price target from $120 to $130 but kept a Neutral rating; modest change versus the current price implies limited immediate impact. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by an executive VP — A disclosed sale of shares worth ~$6.08M may be viewed negatively by some investors as profit?taking or rebalancing after the run; context and timing matter. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.