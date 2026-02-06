PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $6,770,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,063,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,649,407.30. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 480,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $16,833,600.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $2,007,600.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 35,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,192,450.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,351,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 9,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $296,190.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 260,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $8,624,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 106,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,575,380.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,615,500.00.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $34.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PBF shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $30.14.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

