ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on ENGIE in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENGIE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENGIE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENGIE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of ENGIY stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. ENGIE has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

ENGIE is a Paris-headquartered multinational energy company engaged across the value chain of electricity and natural gas, along with associated infrastructure and services. The company develops, builds and operates power generation assets (including gas-fired plants and an expanding portfolio of renewable generation such as wind, solar and hydro), trades and markets energy commodities, and supplies energy to industrial, commercial and residential customers. ENGIE also provides energy infrastructure and networks, liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and a range of energy services including energy efficiency, facility management and distributed energy systems.

The group traces its modern corporate roots to the 2008 combination of Gaz de France and Suez, and subsequently adopted the ENGIE name in 2015 as part of a strategic repositioning.

