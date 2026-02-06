McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Mizuho

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.30.

McDonald’s stock opened at $323.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $283.47 and a 1 year high of $328.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,760. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total transaction of $2,006,218.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,133. This trade represents a 58.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,008 shares of company stock worth $9,895,452 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 162.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.86 per share (payable Mar. 17; ex?div Mar. 3). The payout and yield (~2.3%) reinforce MCD’s income profile and dividend-growth story that appeals to yield-seeking investors. PR Newswire Dividend Announcement

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.86 per share (payable Mar. 17; ex?div Mar. 3). The payout and yield (~2.3%) reinforce MCD’s income profile and dividend-growth story that appeals to yield-seeking investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum and defensive positioning: some firms have raised price targets recently and commentators are highlighting McDonald’s as a defensive, cash?generative name ahead of Q4 results — supporting buyer interest into earnings. Zacks: Earnings Preview

Analyst momentum and defensive positioning: some firms have raised price targets recently and commentators are highlighting McDonald’s as a defensive, cash?generative name ahead of Q4 results — supporting buyer interest into earnings. Positive Sentiment: High?profile marketing/PR: the Valentine’s McNugget “caviar” kit promotion is generating viral coverage and social engagement — free kits and novelty tie?ins can boost traffic, brand relevance and earned media at low incremental cost. Yahoo: McNugget Caviar Kits

High?profile marketing/PR: the Valentine’s McNugget “caviar” kit promotion is generating viral coverage and social engagement — free kits and novelty tie?ins can boost traffic, brand relevance and earned media at low incremental cost. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst view remains middling: coverage shows a roughly even split of buy/hold/sell with an average “Hold” rating from ~31 firms — indicates limited near?term re?rating potential absent a strong earnings beat. DefenseWorld: Analyst Ratings

Consensus analyst view remains middling: coverage shows a roughly even split of buy/hold/sell with an average “Hold” rating from ~31 firms — indicates limited near?term re?rating potential absent a strong earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership update: Loek Beckers named CFO of McDonald’s USA — routine C?suite appointment that supports execution but is not a gamechanger for near?term results. NRN: CFO Appointment

Leadership update: Loek Beckers named CFO of McDonald’s USA — routine C?suite appointment that supports execution but is not a gamechanger for near?term results. Neutral Sentiment: Local expansion noise: Tinley Park approved a 24?hour drive?through despite resident pushback — incremental unit-level hours can modestly lift sales where feasible but is a localized development. Chicago Tribune: Tinley Park Drive?Through

Local expansion noise: Tinley Park approved a 24?hour drive?through despite resident pushback — incremental unit-level hours can modestly lift sales where feasible but is a localized development. Negative Sentiment: Product and operations criticism: multiple consumer stories flag perceived declines in specific menu items and reports McDonald’s is scaling back soda fountains — could weigh on brand perception and guest satisfaction if trends persist. MSN: Menu Quality Concerns MSN: Soda Fountain Changes

Product and operations criticism: multiple consumer stories flag perceived declines in specific menu items and reports McDonald’s is scaling back soda fountains — could weigh on brand perception and guest satisfaction if trends persist. Negative Sentiment: Headline risk into earnings: investors are focused on whether traffic declines among lower?income customers stabilized in Q4 — disappointing commentary or guidance could quickly reverse the recent run?up. (See earnings preview.)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

