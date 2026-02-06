Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $23.17 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up 1.7% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.36% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $23,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

