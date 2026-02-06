Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.0 million-$138.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.6 million.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 2.86%.Proto Labs’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Proto Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.440 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Proto Labs from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Insider Activity at Proto Labs

In related news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $152,918.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,812.66. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Proto Labs by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Proto Labs by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 560.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

Featured Stories

