Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.250-16.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Biogen Stock Down 0.0%

Biogen stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $190.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 15.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Biogen from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $143.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Biogen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.58.

Insider Activity

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $134,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,390.30. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $54,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

