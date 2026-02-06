Waterloo Capital L.P. Grows Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,033 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.10% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

FXI opened at $38.20 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

