Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.76.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,625. This trade represents a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $382.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.53 and its 200 day moving average is $219.12. The company has a market capitalization of $430.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

