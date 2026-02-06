Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,427 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,614,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,291.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,844,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,587,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,860 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $114,319,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 64.0% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,411,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,525,000 after purchasing an additional 940,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Green sold 6,000 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $518,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,773 shares in the company, valued at $326,175.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 56,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $5,099,565.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,134.08. This trade represents a 19.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,887 shares of company stock valued at $9,808,350. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.44.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

