Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 1,937 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,305,499,000 after buying an additional 432,455 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,187,621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $656,066,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $200,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 223 shares in the company, valued at $99,908.46. This represents a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total transaction of $234,776.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,654.45. This represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 137,976 shares of company stock valued at $45,330,378 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of STX opened at $405.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $459.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

