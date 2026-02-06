Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $8.39 Million Position in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1,427.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 240,440 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 130,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 401,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPIE opened at $46.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

JPMorgan Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

