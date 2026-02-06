Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 59,532 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,532 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $251,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,354,000 after acquiring an additional 35,713 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.08 and a 12-month high of $97.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.312 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

