Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 977 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Key Freeport-McMoRan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised a series of near? and medium?term earnings estimates for FCX (Q4/Q1–Q3 2026–2027 and FY2026–FY2028), lifting FY2027 and FY2028 EPS projections materially — a direct bullish earnings revision that supports higher future profits. Zacks Research Estimate Updates on FCX

Zacks Research raised a series of near? and medium?term earnings estimates for FCX (Q4/Q1–Q3 2026–2027 and FY2026–FY2028), lifting FY2027 and FY2028 EPS projections materially — a direct bullish earnings revision that supports higher future profits. Positive Sentiment: An analyst price target was increased (reported coverage highlighting a ~10% upward move to $62.23), signaling more upside from some sell?side desks. Freeport?McMoRan (FCX) price target increased by 10.45% to 62.23

An analyst price target was increased (reported coverage highlighting a ~10% upward move to $62.23), signaling more upside from some sell?side desks. Positive Sentiment: Business press points to record copper prices and continued demand, reinforcing Freeport’s revenue leverage to copper and the company’s “disciplined growth” messaging — a supportive commodity backdrop for earnings. Freeport?McMoRan Rides Record Copper Prices With Disciplined Growth Focus

Business press points to record copper prices and continued demand, reinforcing Freeport’s revenue leverage to copper and the company’s “disciplined growth” messaging — a supportive commodity backdrop for earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media discussion includes a valuation check after recent earnings and copper optimism — useful context for investors but not a direct catalyst. FCX Valuation Check After Earnings And Copper Demand Optimism

Analyst and media discussion includes a valuation check after recent earnings and copper optimism — useful context for investors but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Countervailing pressure: the stock has run up toward its 1?year high and trades at a relatively high P/E (~39x) with a beta >1 — elevated valuation and volatility make the name susceptible to profit?taking or macro/copper price swings, which helps explain today’s decline.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

View Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,059.06. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,349.26. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.