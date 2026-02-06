Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $167.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $143.17 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Barclays set a $193.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.