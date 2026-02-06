Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Accenture were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 73.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 146.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $397.88. The stock has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,887.70. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,523,339.98. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,031 shares of company stock worth $4,509,304. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Featured Articles

