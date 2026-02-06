Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Embecta has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Embecta to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Trending Headlines about Embecta

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.07 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 8.83%.Embecta’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Embecta this week:

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) is a pure-play diabetes care company that was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company on July 1, 2021. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Embecta focuses exclusively on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that enable insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring for people with diabetes.

The company’s product portfolio includes insulin infusion sets, durable and patch pumps, pen needles, infusion tubing, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancing devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.