Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
Embecta has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Embecta to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.
Embecta Stock Down 7.8%
Shares of EMBC stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.11.
Trending Headlines about Embecta
Here are the key news stories impacting Embecta this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on the bottom line — adjusted EPS $0.71 vs. consensus $0.67 and revenue of $261.2M topped estimates; management emphasized strategic progress in the quarter. Embecta Corp. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15/share (annualized yield ~5.7%), with record/ex-dividend dates announced — supports income-focused shareholders. embecta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction initially included modest upside as coverage noted the quarter beat Street estimates. Embecta stock ticks up on Street-beating Q1
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript, highlights and slide deck are available for deeper read — investors can review management’s commentary on product mix, costs and commercialization cadence. Embecta Corp (EMBC) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) is a pure-play diabetes care company that was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company on July 1, 2021. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Embecta focuses exclusively on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that enable insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring for people with diabetes.
The company’s product portfolio includes insulin infusion sets, durable and patch pumps, pen needles, infusion tubing, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancing devices.
