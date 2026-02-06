Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and traded as high as $21.40. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $21.2950, with a volume of 71,164 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: LDP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with current income while managing interest-rate sensitivity. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities and other income-producing instruments, combining yield potential with a strategy tailored to limit fluctuations in response to changing interest-rate environments.
Its investment approach focuses on preferred and hybrid securities issued by corporations across sectors such as financial institutions, utilities, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other industries.
