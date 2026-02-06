Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and traded as high as $7.9280. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 9,467 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Macau currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wynn Macau Limited, trading as an American depositary receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol WYNMY, is an operator of luxury integrated resorts in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China. As a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, the company develops, owns and operates two world-class properties—Wynn Macau on the Macau Peninsula and Wynn Palace on Cotai—each offering a blend of gaming, hospitality and entertainment amenities.

The core of Wynn Macau’s business is gaming, with a focus on high-end table games and electronic gaming machines that cater to premium mass and VIP clientele.

