iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Next Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 246,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $680.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $689.91 and a 200-day moving average of $670.64. The company has a market capitalization of $748.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.