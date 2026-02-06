iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Next Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 246,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV opened at $680.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $689.91 and a 200-day moving average of $670.64. The company has a market capitalization of $748.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.