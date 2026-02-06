IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 16,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $329.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $599.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $380.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

