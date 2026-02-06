Next Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Next Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 705.9% in the second quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $623.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $631.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $641.81. The firm has a market cap of $833.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

