SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and traded as high as $60.11. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF shares last traded at $59.15, with a volume of 1,801,468 shares traded.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $496.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 267.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,182,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,123,000 after acquiring an additional 860,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,778,000 after purchasing an additional 433,329 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 173,743.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 259,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 258,878 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,279,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 110,150 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

