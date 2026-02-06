North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 360.81 and traded as high as GBX 362. North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 359.74, with a volume of 62,287 shares trading hands.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 360.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 370.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £469.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.77.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile

NASCIT is a special situations investment trust dedicated to a long-term capital appreciation objective, to achieve positive absolute returns for shareholders with low correlation to the overall market.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (‘NASCIT’) targets capital appreciation for its shareholders through investing primarily in smaller cap public and unquoted companies. NASCIT has been run by Christopher Mills since 1982, using a bottom-up approach when determining investment strategy.

