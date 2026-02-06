North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 360.81 and traded as high as GBX 362. North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 359.74, with a volume of 62,287 shares trading hands.
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 360.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 370.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £469.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.77.
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (‘NASCIT’) targets capital appreciation for its shareholders through investing primarily in smaller cap public and unquoted companies. NASCIT has been run by Christopher Mills since 1982, using a bottom-up approach when determining investment strategy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than North Atlantic Smaller Cos
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.