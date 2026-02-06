DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.77 and traded as high as GBX 200. DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 200, with a volume of 260,981 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 241 to GBX 247 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 223.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £462.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38.

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Tony Buffin acquired 2,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 per share, with a total value of £4,520.88. 38.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS Group is the leading sofa retail specialist in the UK and since 1969 we've been passionate about making and selling high quality, great looking sofas.

