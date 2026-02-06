First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and traded as high as $45.11. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 18,137 shares traded.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $252.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.6494 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

