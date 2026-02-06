First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and traded as high as $45.11. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 18,137 shares traded.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $252.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.6494 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
