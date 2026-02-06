Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.86 and traded as high as GBX 0.90. Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.90, with a volume of 676,650 shares traded.

Galileo Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.86. The company has a market cap of £12.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 29th. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

