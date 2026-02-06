Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.03% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $88.00 price target on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of FTNT opened at $78.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $83.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,321,160.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 68,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 158,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co?founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia?Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next?generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

