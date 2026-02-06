SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF $PTIR

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Free Report) by 1,209.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,614 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.37% of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 1,744.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 4,173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

PTIR opened at $13.59 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.5533 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 137.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

