SouthState Bank Corp Sells 17,082 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

SouthState Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,082 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 75,556 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 75,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of PULS opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.01. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $49.84.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s payout ratio is currently -112.98%.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.