SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ $SQQQ

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 448.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,635 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,051,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $8,394,000. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,785,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,504,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 250,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 4.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $289.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.72.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $1.5055 dividend. This represents a $6.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.