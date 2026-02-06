SouthState Bank Corp Acquires 21,863 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

SouthState Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 20,243.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of CRH by 359.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $121.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 9.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.87.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

