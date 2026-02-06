IREN Limited $IREN Shares Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IREN were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in IREN in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IREN in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of IREN in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IREN by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in IREN in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IREN alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting IREN

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company secured large, dedicated financing to fund the AI pivot (a $3.6B delayed?draw term loan tied to GPU purchases) and a Microsoft prepayment that together cover most near?term CAPEX needs, reducing immediate dilution risk. MarketBeat Q2 coverage

Company secured large, dedicated financing to fund the AI pivot (a $3.6B delayed?draw term loan tied to GPU purchases) and a Microsoft prepayment that together cover most near?term CAPEX needs, reducing immediate dilution risk. Positive Sentiment: Validation from a large customer: the previously announced ~$9.7B AI cloud deal with Microsoft remains central to the story and underpins long?term revenue potential as IREN converts power capacity into recurring AI hosting revenue. Earnings presentation

Validation from a large customer: the previously announced ~$9.7B AI cloud deal with Microsoft remains central to the story and underpins long?term revenue potential as IREN converts power capacity into recurring AI hosting revenue. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress on power capacity (new Oklahoma campus, Sweetwater substation nearing energization) positions IREN to deploy GPUs faster than peers that lack ready grid connections — a structural advantage for AI hosting. MarketBeat Q2 coverage

Operational progress on power capacity (new Oklahoma campus, Sweetwater substation nearing energization) positions IREN to deploy GPUs faster than peers that lack ready grid connections — a structural advantage for AI hosting. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic pivot thesis: industry commentary frames IREN as part of a broader “Bitcoin miners becoming AI landlords” trend — attractive long?term but execution?heavy and capital?intensive. This is thematic validation rather than near?term proof. AFR article

Strategic pivot thesis: industry commentary frames IREN as part of a broader “Bitcoin miners becoming AI landlords” trend — attractive long?term but execution?heavy and capital?intensive. This is thematic validation rather than near?term proof. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed expectations: Q2 EPS and revenue fell well short of consensus (reported EPS loss and ~$184.7M revenue vs. higher estimates), producing an earnings surprise that pressured the stock. Zacks coverage

Quarterly results missed expectations: Q2 EPS and revenue fell well short of consensus (reported EPS loss and ~$184.7M revenue vs. higher estimates), producing an earnings surprise that pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin weakness and higher mining difficulty materially reduced mining revenue in the quarter — a near?term headwind while the company transitions toward AI contracts. MSN article

Bitcoin weakness and higher mining difficulty materially reduced mining revenue in the quarter — a near?term headwind while the company transitions toward AI contracts. Negative Sentiment: Large non?cash charges (derivative revaluations, impairments on older mining rigs) drove the headline loss and add volatility to quarterly earnings, keeping near?term numbers noisy despite strong cash on hand. Seeking Alpha analysis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IREN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IREN in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on IREN

IREN Price Performance

IREN stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. IREN Limited has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 4.27.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.64 million. IREN had a net margin of 86.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. IREN’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IREN Profile

(Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.