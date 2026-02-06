Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $696.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $609.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $593.25. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $709.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.04.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.39 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $752.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.79.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 191,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,835,230. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total value of $65,029.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,037.56. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

