AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.970-3.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7 billion-$14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion. AbbVie also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.370-14.570 EPS.

NYSE ABBV opened at $218.44 on Friday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.14. The firm has a market cap of $386.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $270 and kept an overweight rating, signaling analyst confidence that AbbVie's immunology momentum supports meaningful upside.

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie beat Q4 estimates and issued FY?2026 adjusted EPS guidance above Wall Street consensus, driven by strong Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales — a central bullish thesis for earnings growth and cash generation.

Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat and some commentators frame the post?earnings pullback as a buying opportunity, noting heavy institutional ownership and long?term dividend/cash?flow support. This view suggests the sell?off may be technical rather than fundamental.

Neutral Sentiment: Some sell?side and independent analysts (Evercore, others) remain bullish on AbbVie's immunology momentum and neurology upside, supporting continued accumulation despite near?term noise.

Negative Sentiment: Shares initially gapped down on the earnings reaction — investors focused on weaker Q1/near?term guidance (Q1 EPS guide below street consensus and lighter revenue outlook), which overshadowed the headline beat.

Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentaries flagged concentration risk: while Skyrizi and Rinvoq are driving growth, weaknesses in aesthetics and oncology and questions about growth beyond immunology (and reliance on M&A/IPR&D) are prompting investor skepticism.

Negative Sentiment: Strategic moves (e.g., Rinvoq's expanded indications like vitiligo) raise valuation and execution questions for some investors — potential upside if successful, but added near?term uncertainty.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

