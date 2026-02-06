IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Takes Position in Figma, Inc. $FIG

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Figma in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Figma in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Figma in the third quarter valued at $53,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 7,671 shares of Figma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $190,701.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 855,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,273,099.76. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tyler Herb sold 2,232 shares of Figma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $55,487.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 195,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,720.36. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,485,041 shares of company stock valued at $205,471,438. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Figma News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Retail dip-buying is creating short-term demand as some individual investors view Figma’s sell-off as a buying opportunity, which can provide temporary support. MSN story

Macro commentary from industry leaders (Nvidia’s CEO saying AI will augment rather than replace software) is a tailwind for SaaS platforms like Figma and supports the argument that platform vendors can capture AI value. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: Figma previously reported revenue growth and an EPS beat in its last quarter (revenue up ~38%), which remains a positive underpinning if growth execution continues. MarketBeat earnings summary

Fundamentals: Figma previously reported revenue growth and an EPS beat in its last quarter (revenue up ~38%), which remains a positive underpinning if growth execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Product strategy: Figma is embedding AI (project “Weave”) into the product — a potential long-term differentiator, but investors are waiting for measurable adoption and financial impact before repricing. Yahoo Finance

Product strategy: Figma is embedding AI (project “Weave”) into the product — a potential long-term differentiator, but investors are waiting for measurable adoption and financial impact before repricing. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst repositioning and mixed coverage: Several firms have trimmed targets or adjusted coverage, which raises short-term volatility but doesn’t reflect unanimous sell-side consensus. Watch for further revisions. UK Finance/Yahoo

Analyst repositioning and mixed coverage: Several firms have trimmed targets or adjusted coverage, which raises short-term volatility but doesn’t reflect unanimous sell-side consensus. Watch for further revisions. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: Multiple senior executives (CFO, CTO, GC, CRO, CAO) disclosed sales on Feb. 2, including large blocks from the CTO and CFO — markets often read clustered executive sales as a near?term negative for confidence. InsiderTrades alert

Clustered insider selling: Multiple senior executives (CFO, CTO, GC, CRO, CAO) disclosed sales on Feb. 2, including large blocks from the CTO and CFO — markets often read clustered executive sales as a near?term negative for confidence. Negative Sentiment: Valuation pressure and competitive AI headwinds: Target cuts and commentary about Alphabet/Google’s AI push have increased sector-wide valuation stress for design/productivity tools, weighing on FIG’s multiple. 247WallStreet

Figma Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Figma this week:

Shares of FIG stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27. Figma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $142.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04.

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.66. The company had revenue of $274.17 million during the quarter. Figma had a negative net margin of 99.32% and a negative return on equity of 84.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Figma from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Figma from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays raised Figma to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Figma Profile

(Free Report)

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

