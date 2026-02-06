Savant Capital LLC Acquires 5,199 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,804,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 53,587 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ConocoPhillips News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.84/share (ex?div Feb 18), supporting yield and income for shareholders.
- Positive Sentiment: Management is targeting roughly $1 billion of cost reductions (and $1B of annual FCF growth through 2028) and presented a plan to boost free cash flow, which could help margins if oil prices remain pressured. ConocoPhillips Earnings Call Maps Path to Higher FCF
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and investors view the Marathon Oil deal and other portfolio moves as strategically accretive, drawing “smart money” interest despite the near?term misses. Why Smart Money Is Piling Into COP After Earnings Miss
- Neutral Sentiment: Company kept its 2026 capital spending plan at about $12 billion — a signal of continued investment in growth despite weaker near?term results (mixed implications for cash flow and growth). ConocoPhillips reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results
- Neutral Sentiment: Management said it will seek to recover money owed by Venezuela before committing to new drilling there — prudent risk management but adds geopolitical/legal timing uncertainty. ConocoPhillips wants Venezuelan payback before drilling for oil
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed consensus: non?GAAP EPS $1.02 vs. consensus ~$1.23 and revenue came in below some estimates — a core reason for the share price drop. Earnings summary and call materials
- Negative Sentiment: Net income fell ~39% year?over?year to $1.4 billion as lower realized oil prices more than offset higher production — macro oil weakness is the primary headwind. ConocoPhillips Q4 2025 net income drops 39% to $1.4bn
- Negative Sentiment: Broader sector headwinds — analysts point to an oil surplus and softer prices — are pressuring oil majors (COP among them), amplifying investor sensitivity to any earnings misses. How Long Will Energy’s Dominant Run Continue?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.35.
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
Shares of NYSE COP opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $108.44.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.
The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.
