Savant Capital LLC Acquires 5,199 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,804,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 53,587 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.35.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $108.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

