Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,948 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $32,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,328. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total transaction of $210,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,108.96. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,270 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $231.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.87 and a 200-day moving average of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $303.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 9.66%.Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.84.

Read Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.