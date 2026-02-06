Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.36% from the company’s current price.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.64.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.2%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.57. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,922,319 shares in the company, valued at $799,242,795.45. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 121,615 shares of company stock valued at $9,641,654 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.6% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Microchip Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Featured Stories

