Morgan Stanley Lowers Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $49.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Doximity from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Get Doximity alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Doximity

Doximity Stock Down 5.5%

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39. Doximity has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 604,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after acquiring an additional 302,251 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Doximity by 1,189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 272,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 250,973 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,572,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 335.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Key Doximity News

Here are the key news stories impacting Doximity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Doximity announced a $500 million share buyback authorization (about 8% of shares outstanding), a signal the board views the stock as undervalued and a potential support for the equity over time. RTT News

Doximity announced a $500 million share buyback authorization (about 8% of shares outstanding), a signal the board views the stock as undervalued and a potential support for the equity over time. Positive Sentiment: Operational engagement metrics were highlighted as strong: record workflow-product adoption (720,000 users QoQ jump) and 1M+ quarterly active prescribers; early AI products show user traction — positive for long?term monetization. Business Wire

Operational engagement metrics were highlighted as strong: record workflow-product adoption (720,000 users QoQ jump) and 1M+ quarterly active prescribers; early AI products show user traction — positive for long?term monetization. Positive Sentiment: Doximity was ranked #1 Best in KLAS Telehealth Video Platform for the fifth consecutive year — supportive for competitive positioning in telehealth workflows. 01net

Doximity was ranked #1 Best in KLAS Telehealth Video Platform for the fifth consecutive year — supportive for competitive positioning in telehealth workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Q3 results: revenue $185.05M (+~10% YoY) and EPS $0.46, both slightly above consensus — beats were modest rather than transformative. Analysts are digging into key metrics for guidance implications. Benzinga

Q3 results: revenue $185.05M (+~10% YoY) and EPS $0.46, both slightly above consensus — beats were modest rather than transformative. Analysts are digging into key metrics for guidance implications. Neutral Sentiment: A full earnings/management transcript is available for deeper read on product cadence, sales dynamics, and AI roadmap for investors wanting color beyond the headlines. Seeking Alpha transcript

A full earnings/management transcript is available for deeper read on product cadence, sales dynamics, and AI roadmap for investors wanting color beyond the headlines. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered Q4 and FY2026 revenue guidance: Q4 $143.0M–$144.0M vs. consensus ~$150.2M and FY revenue guided slightly below consensus (~$642.5M–$643.5M vs. ~$645.3M). The softer outlook was the primary catalyst for a sharp after?hours selloff. Business Wire guidance

Management lowered Q4 and FY2026 revenue guidance: Q4 $143.0M–$144.0M vs. consensus ~$150.2M and FY revenue guided slightly below consensus (~$642.5M–$643.5M vs. ~$645.3M). The softer outlook was the primary catalyst for a sharp after?hours selloff. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares plunged heavily after the print and guidance miss, reflecting investor sensitivity to near?term growth deceleration despite buyback and solid engagement metrics. MSN market coverage

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates the leading professional medical network for healthcare professionals in the United States. Founded in 2011 by Jeff Tangney and Shari Buck, the company set out to create a secure digital environment where physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants can collaborate, share information and stay current with clinical news. Doximity went public in June 2021 and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “DOCS.”

The core offering of Doximity is its HIPAA-compliant communication platform, which includes a secure messaging system, digital fax services and telehealth capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.