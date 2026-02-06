CollPlant Biotechnologies’ (CLGN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CollPlant Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance

CLGN stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.28.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.65). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 102.00% and a negative net margin of 491.31%.The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 160,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 557,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) is a regenerative medicine company that develops and commercializes recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen) and 3D bioprinting technologies for medical and aesthetic applications. The company’s proprietary plant-based rhCollagen is produced using genetically engineered tobacco plants to provide a scalable, animal-free source of human collagen that meets regulatory standards.

CollPlant’s product portfolio includes Vergenix™ wound care matrices and dermal fillers for aesthetic and reconstructive purposes, as well as a range of bioinks designed for 3D bioprinting of soft and hard tissues.

