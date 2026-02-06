SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.92.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 13.86%.SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $12,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 386,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,217,425.40. This trade represents a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 50,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

