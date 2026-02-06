Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at TD Cowen

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $31.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.36.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises Price Performance
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.85%.The company had revenue of $737.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 57.8% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 289.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More Werner Enterprises News
Here are the key news stories impacting Werner Enterprises this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management said dedicated revenue grew, supported by a larger fleet and customer retention; the FirstFleet buy is intended to accelerate sustainable dedicated growth. Werner Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and industry commentators view the FirstFleet acquisition as a strategic move that could spark consolidation in dedicated trucking and create scale benefits if integration goes as planned. Will Werner’s $245M FirstFleet buy signal new era of dedicated trucking consolidation?
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst price-target update raised the target (reported as a 12.69% increase), reflecting some bullish reassessment after the acquisition and operational commentary. Werner Enterprises (WERN) price target increased by 12.69% to 32.35
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck provide management detail on results, integration plans and near-term outlook — useful for investors assessing guidance and execution risk. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Company presentation (Q4 results) lays out segment performance and integration rationale — important context but outcome depends on execution. Werner Enterprises, Inc. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: WERN missed both EPS and revenue estimates for Q4 (EPS $0.05 vs. $0.09; revenue short of consensus) and reported year-over-year revenue decline — a near-term negative for sentiment and valuation multiples. Werner Enterprises (WERN) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and reporters warn the FirstFleet acquisition could pressure near-term earnings and will be an execution test for valuation — watch integration costs and accretion timing. Werner faces earnings test as FirstFleet deal reshapes strategy
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing legal overhang: a long-running drivers’ lawsuit has a settlement ready to go, creating potential cash/legal exposure to monitor. Werner settlement ready to go in drivers’ lawsuit that dates to 2014
About Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one?truck operation and has since grown into one of North America’s largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.
Werner’s core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Werner Enterprises
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- New gold price target
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.