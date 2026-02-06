Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at TD Cowen

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $31.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

WERN stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.85%.The company had revenue of $737.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 57.8% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 289.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one?truck operation and has since grown into one of North America’s largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner’s core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

