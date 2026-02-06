Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Teledyne Technologies worth $36,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $629.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $548.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.53. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $646.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total value of $1,576,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,936.24. This trade represents a 48.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,390,688. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

