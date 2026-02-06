Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Alamos Gold worth $35,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,032,000 after buying an additional 1,227,695 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,013,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 571,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.