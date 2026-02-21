Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $220.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $164.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $150.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.49. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $359.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $51,058.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,563.04. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

